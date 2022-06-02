Longford motorists urged to take note of roadworks

Roadworks are underway at various locations across county Longford, with local diversions and traffic management in place, and motorists should expect some delays.

Road Closed L52632 Bleanavoher (Newtowncashel): Friday, June 3 - Friday, June 10

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.

Road Closed: L52632 Bleanavoher (Newtowncashel)

Date: 3rd to 10 June 2022

Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm

Local diversions will be in place.

The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout restoration improvement works.

Road Closed L1141 Derryad: Friday, June 3 - Friday, June 10

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.

Road Closed: L1141 Derryad

Date: 3 to 10 June 2022

Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm

Local diversions will be in place.

The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout restoration improvement works.

Road Closed L1152 Lissawly: Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.

Road Closed: L1152 Lissawly

Date: 6 to 10 June 2022

Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm.

Local diversions will be in place.

The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout Surface dressing works.

Road Closed L5246 Corrool: Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.

Roads Closed: L5246 Corrool

Date: 6 to 10 June 2022

Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm.

Local diversions will be in place.

The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout Surface dressing works.

Roadworks Drumlish Road, Longford: Thursday, June 2

Location: Drumlish Rd

Road Number: R 198-657

Works: Surface Dressing

Contractor: Longford County Council

Date: 02-06- 22

Duration: 1 day

Time: Construction Hours will be 7:00am to 7:00pm

Traffic: Traffic Management will be in place