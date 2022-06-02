Longford motorists urged to take note of roadworks
Roadworks are underway at various locations across county Longford, with local diversions and traffic management in place, and motorists should expect some delays.
Road Closed L52632 Bleanavoher (Newtowncashel): Friday, June 3 - Friday, June 10
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Road Closed: L52632 Bleanavoher (Newtowncashel)
Date: 3rd to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout restoration improvement works.
Road Closed L1141 Derryad: Friday, June 3 - Friday, June 10
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Road Closed: L1141 Derryad
Date: 3 to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout restoration improvement works.
Road Closed L1152 Lissawly: Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Road Closed: L1152 Lissawly
Date: 6 to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm.
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout Surface dressing works.
Road Closed L5246 Corrool: Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Roads Closed: L5246 Corrool
Date: 6 to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm.
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout Surface dressing works.
Roadworks Drumlish Road, Longford: Thursday, June 2
Location: Drumlish Rd
Road Number: R 198-657
Works: Surface Dressing
Contractor: Longford County Council
Date: 02-06- 22
Duration: 1 day
Time: Construction Hours will be 7:00am to 7:00pm
Traffic: Traffic Management will be in place
