Search

02 Jun 2022

Longford motorists urged to take note of roadworks

Longford motorists urged to take note of roadworks

Longford motorists urged to take note of roadworks

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

02 Jun 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Roadworks are underway at various locations across county Longford, with local diversions and traffic management in place, and motorists should expect some delays. 

Brave pony recovering in Longford following urgent treatment for massive bite injury

Lanesboro must not be left behind other Longford towns, says Farrell

Lanesboro must not be left behind in securing vital projects and future investment opportunities, it was claimed last week.

Road Closed L52632 Bleanavoher (Newtowncashel): Friday, June 3 - Friday, June 10 
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Road Closed:  L52632 Bleanavoher (Newtowncashel)
Date: 3rd to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout restoration improvement works.

Road Closed L1141 Derryad: Friday, June 3 - Friday, June 10 
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Road Closed: L1141 Derryad
Date: 3 to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout restoration improvement works.

Road Closed L1152 Lissawly: Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10 
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed.
Road Closed: L1152 Lissawly
Date: 6 to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm.
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout Surface dressing works.

Road Closed L5246 Corrool: Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10 
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Local Road as detailed. 
Roads Closed: L5246 Corrool
Date: 6 to 10 June 2022
Hours: 8.00am - 6.00pm.
Local diversions will be in place.
The purpose of the proposed closure is to carryout Surface dressing works.

Roadworks Drumlish Road, Longford: Thursday, June 2
Location: Drumlish Rd
Road Number: R 198-657
Works: Surface Dressing
Contractor: Longford County Council 
Date: 02-06- 22
Duration: 1 day
Time: Construction Hours will be 7:00am to 7:00pm
Traffic: Traffic Management will be in place

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media