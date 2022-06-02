Brave pony recovering in Longford following urgent treatment for massive bite injury

A gentle little pony, who strayed onto a busy road at the start of May, and was discovered by an ISPCA Inspector trembling and in pain with many wounds to her face and neck is recovering in Longford following treatment.

May, as she’s been called, was brought to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent treatment.

An ISPCA spokesperson explained, "May had what looked like a massive bite injury across her lower neck. Hard, leather like scar tissue had formed and was swollen and inflamed."

The vet removed all this dead skin to prevent life threatening infection; exposing flesh and blood almost the size of an A4 piece of paper.

The spokesperson continued, "Although unbearably painful this gentle young filly never showed any fear or any aggression.

"At first, the Vet had to re-access her neck wound twice a week to clean it. May has bravely endured this. It’s as if she knows she is now safe, that the life ahead of her will be nothing like the past. She will need to remain under Vet supervision for many more months such is the extent of her injuries."

After all that May has been through in her short life, her sweet and gentle nature is all the more amazing.

The Vet advised, that untreated, the large wound on her neck would not have healed.

May will always carry the scars of what happened to her but thanks to compassionate ISPCA supporters she will be lovingly cared for her until the scars on the inside have healed too.

The spokesperson said, "A kind donation to support the ISPCA’s work, could help rescue more hurt and injured animals like May so that they too can get the treatment, care, and love they desperately need. And when ready, a happy, loving home. If you can, please donate here.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.