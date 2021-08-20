ALERT | Longford motorists warned that N63 Flancare Roundabout will be closed for two nights
To facilitate the resurfacing of the N63 Flancare Roundabout, Athlone Road Longford, Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the road junction described hereunder.
The N63 at the Flancare roundabout will remain open during the works, with a stop/go traffic management operation implemented at the roundabout during the works.
Junction to be Closed: Junction of Flancare Link Road at its junction with the N63 Flancare Roundabout
Date of Closure: Junction will be closed for 2 nights between Monday, August 23 to Friday, August 27 2021 (as determined by the progress of the works)
Hours of Closure: 8pm to 5am
Diversions will be in place for Cars and LGV’S and an alternative for HGV’s
Local access will be maintained for all business’ and residents in Flancare Industrial Estate and Gleann Riada via the Strokestown/Connaught Road
Delays can expected and Longford County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential road works.