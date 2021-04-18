Longford gardaí stop disqualified driver in Granard and impound car
Longford gardaí stop disqualified driver in Granard and impound car
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Granard and it was discovered that the driver was disqualified.
The car was impounded and the driver was arrested and later charged to appear in court.
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle in Granard.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 18, 2021
Via the #MobilityApp , it was discovered the driver was disqualified.
The car was impounded and the driver was arrested and later charged to appear in court.#KeepingPeopleSafe #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/Pfdr1FeRfm
Tributes stream in for Longford native Johnny Hannify
Sunday, April 4 was a sad day for those of us in the Scór Community and GAA in general when we learned of the sad loss of Johnny Hannify who passed to his eternal reward after a short illness.
Advice for Longford students on how to apply for a third level grant
The Student Grant Scheme is the main financial support scheme for students studying in Ireland and abroad, and is awarded by Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI).