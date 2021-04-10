Tragic night on Irish roads as two men die and five people injured in collisions

It has been a tragic night on Irish roadswith two men losing their lives and five people suffering injury in three separate collisions that gardaí are now investigating and appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Young man dies in hospital and three injured following collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Wexford on April 10.

At approximately 1:40am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a single car traffic collision on the N25 at Drinagh on the Rosslare Road.

One of the passengers in the car, a 25-year-old male, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. Two other passengers in the car, a man in his late teens and female 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination of the crash site and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this rout at the time of the collision, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

As the car came to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, this matter has been referred to GSOC.

Man dies and another man injured

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Carraroe, Co Galway on Saturday, April 10.

At approximately 3:49am Gardaí and emergency services attended at a single car road traffic collision on a minor road near Carraroe, Co Galway.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. A passenger in the car, male 30s, was taken by Ambulance to Galway University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station (091) 514 720 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Woman hospitalised

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision.

At approximately 8.30am on Saturday, April 10 gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car traffic collision on the N14, on the Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her thirties, sustained serious injuries. She was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road at the scene of the collision is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.