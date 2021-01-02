Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver was discovered to be disqualified

It wasn't a great start to 2021 for one driver as Longford gardaí seized a vehicle after they discovered the driver to be disqualified.

Also read: Gardaí raid second shebeen in as many days with lots of alcohol and people playing cards in front of two open fires

The driver did produced a full driving licence but following enquiries on Mobility App, the driver was found to be disqualified.

Also read: Covid-19 Latest: NPHET announces 39 new cases in Longford and 3,394 cases nationally

The driver's vehicle and licence was seized and a court appearance is to follow.