Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver was discovered to be disqualified
It wasn't a great start to 2021 for one driver as Longford gardaí seized a vehicle after they discovered the driver to be disqualified.
The driver did produced a full driving licence but following enquiries on Mobility App, the driver was found to be disqualified.
The driver's vehicle and licence was seized and a court appearance is to follow.
