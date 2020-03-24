Brokers are offering discount to van motorists who opt for online self- service in midst of social distancing protocol.

Brokers are offering discounts to van motorists who opt for online self- service in midst of social distancing protocol.



Soft copy documentation is now accepted for insurance policies to mitigate delays caused by COVID-19 business interruption. Customers are encouraged to submit scans or photographs of items such as no claim bonus certificates and drivers licences to streamline the process at a high volume time, and to reduce delays and handling.

Online insurance brokers Insuremyvan.ie report that in what is the busiest time of the year for van insurance renewals, they are offering discounts to any van driver who renews their insurance through their online platform. This is aims to free up phone-lines and allow representitives deal with the influx of calls from motorists concerned as to how COVID-19 might impact them.

April is the busiest time of the year because that is when Setanta, the then biggest van insurance provider ceased trading in 2014, forcing all van drivers to take out new polices all at the same time.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyvan.ie explained the measures they have put in place in the wake of recent developments,

“Like everyone, we are doing what we can to manage this situation as it unfolds. Due to the nature of our business, we have received a higher than usual volume of calls from customers worried about how this situation could affect their insurance policy, their application, their renewal etc...Compounding this is the fact that interruption to businesses all over the country, on the back of the COVID crisis, is likely to lead to delays in services. We have tried to pre-empt this by taking action ahead of time to ensure all renewal notices are collated and issued well in advance of renewal dates. So, anyone with a renewal date in April, can expect to receive their renewal notice over the next few days, if they have not already done so."

The company are offering a €50.00 discount to those who avail of the online service.

