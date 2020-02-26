Gardaí detect fourteen motorists speeding during early morning Longford checkpoints

Fourteen motorists were caught speeding during early morning checkpoints conducted in Longford.

An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) tweeted this morning that the Longford Roads Policing Unit conducted early morning checkpoints and detected 14 motorists speeding.

Some of motorists caught speeding were travelling at speeds of 123km in a 100km zone, 103km in a 50km zone and 95km in a 50km zone.

