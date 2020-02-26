Feud fears rise after second arson attack in Longford town

A second house in a Longford town estate has been damaged following a suspected petrol bomb attack, just as a nationwide appeal was being launched into an almost identical incident the previous week.

Gardaí are hunting for two males who were seen at the doorway of a house at Annaly Gardens at 10:30pm on Monday night shortly before an attempt was made to set fire to it.

It comes after a two storey house located a short distance away was gutted by fire during the early hours of last Monday morning (February 17) in a case of suspected mistaken identity.

The incident also occurred just as Superintendent Jim Delaney appeared on RTÉ's Crimecall programme where an appeal over that episode, together with a shooting at a second location also at Annaly Gardens five days previously was made.

WATCH | RTÉ's Crimecall programme features dramatic CCTV footage of Longford arson attack