Longford Leader Motoring: Audi's new e-tron 50 quattro

A second version of the Audi e-tron, the e-tron 50 quattro has been confirmed for series production and will launch in Ireland in early 2020.

Available from €74,990 (excluding grants), the Audi e-tron 50 quattro offers great value to Irish electric vehicle drivers with high efficiency and strong performance.

Equipped with a 71-kWh battery and two electric motors which provide a range of up to 330 kms according to the WLTP test cycle, the SUV also has a 120kW charging capability which facilitates recharging to 80 per cent capacity in approximately 30 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Audi, along with other car brands are working with Ionity to ensure the creation and implementation of a fast-charging network in six key sites across Ireland.

Customers will have the choice of three equipment lines to choose from with the e-tron 50:

l Advanced (starting from €74,990 RRP excluding grants)

l Sport (starting from €79,320 RRP excluding grants)

l S Line (starting from €85,110 RRP excluding grants)

Valcona leather, Sports seats and 20” alloys are some of the highlights of the e-tron 50 Sport model; the expected volume model in the range. And for the first time, S Line trim is now available to order with the e-tron 50. With finance available from 3.9%, the Audi e tron 50 offers Irish drivers’ considering an EV great value. Monthly repayments from €779* on PCP is just one of a number of competitive financial options available to customers.

A product of the carbon-neutral Audi Brussels plant, the e-tron 50 quattro combines a high level of efficiency with strong and instantly accessible performance.

Like the version which came before it, the entry-level model also features ‘e-quattro’ all-wheel-drive delivered by an electric motor mounted on each axle – in this application these generate a combined total of 230 kW and 540 Nm of torque, and are capable of propelling the electric SUV from 0 to 100kph in 6.8 seconds on the way to an electronically governed top speed of 188kph.

In order to achieve the highest efficiency, only the rear electric motor is active in most driving situations, while the front electric motor is activated predictively when needed.

The regulation of the electric all-wheel drive is extremely fast, highly connected and very precise. In combination with modern suspension components including air suspension and the e-tron’s low centre of gravity, it provides excellent dynamics and stability.

Like the more powerful version of the electric SUV, the Audi e-tron 50 quattro also recuperates energy via its two electric motors, with priority given to the rear motor, during more than 90 percent of all deceleration actions. This means that the energy from practically all normal braking manoeuvres is recovered and fed back into the battery.

Speaking about the launch Michael Moore, Dealer Principal, Audi Athlone said: “We are really excited to announce the arrival of the Audi e-tron 50 to Ireland in January 2020 as we believe this will offer incredible value for Irish drivers particularly anyone considering a premium electric vehicle purchase.

“To really understand and grasp the benefits of an e-tron, I believe you have to test drive it and this is why we want to encourage drivers to call into Audi Athlone for an exclusive test drive experience in January.

“Our dealership staff have the expertise and experience of dealing with electric vehicles and will display the value, convenience, efficiency and fun in driving an e-tron 50. We also have a wide range of financial offers that are available to suit everyone’s specific needs which our staff will bring customers through on an individual basis.

In conclusion he said,“Not only do have an Audi for everyone, we also have a payment plan for everyone”.

For further information contact the Audi Athlone showroom on 090 644 9250 today.