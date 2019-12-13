Brady’s Arva launch 2020 commercial vehicle offers strategy

The launch of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle open week in Brady’s Volkswagen Arva, runs from December 6th to Saturday, December 14th.

The best offers in the Irish market for customers looking to get a new '201' Commercial Vehicle. On offer 0% HP on specific models across the range along with an upgrade bonus of up to €4,000.

On top of these market-leading offers, Volkswagen also has its own lease product where customers can pay a monthly lease with no deposit, and this starts from €248 per month.

As well as that, we offer a commercial PCP solution where they will guarantee the residual value of your vehicle after 36 months of use.

Service and maintenance are also available from €18.99 per month with the Volkswagens newly launched service plans.

The Caddy is Ireland’s best-selling commercial vehicle, while the Crafter and Amarok are the fastest-growing models within their segments in Ireland.

Transporters, meanwhile, are set for growth again in 2020 with the launch of the new Transporter T6.1.

This new Transporter is the Volkswagen brand's icon developed and further improved.

Commenting on the brand's plans for 2020, Martin Quinn of Brady’s Arva said, “Our brand is renowned for offering the best commercial vehicle solutions and after-sales service to customers.”

For more details on any of their offers visit www.bradysarva.ie

