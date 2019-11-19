Audi Athlone unveils impressive 2020 line up

Audi Ireland has announced details of its 2020 model range adding the eagerly anticipated new Audi A4, the athletic Audi Q3 Sportback and the ever-impressive Audi Q7 2020 to its existing model offering.

An integral element of the new 2020 model range is the incredible choice now available to customers with an engine for every individual across combustion engines to hybrids to fully electric.

From today, Audi Athlone will unveil the full 2020 model line-up including the new models all available for test drive from today.

Continuing to offer motorists incredible value, Audi Athlone located on the Dublin Road, is also offering exclusive APR rates from as little as 2.9%.

Commenting on the 2020 range, Michael Moore, Dealer Principal, Audi Athlone said, “Our new 2020 finance offers represents incredible value for midland motorists with very competitive APRs on some of our most popular models.

“What we really feel will benefit customers in 2020 is the wide range of options available from an internal combustion engine to hybrid to electric; there is an Audi for everyone. With our new model offensive, we now have incredible options across internal combustion engines and Hybrids and our fully electric SUV, the e tron is becoming very popular with our customers. We want to encourage customers to call into our local dealership located on the Dublin Road and talk to our staff and get an idea of what model best suits them.

“Our staff have the expertise to outline the best option for each individual customer. We urge people to see for themselves by coming in and experiencing a personal test drive and check out the incredible range and competitive rates on offer.”

For further information contact Audi Athlone on 090 644 9250.