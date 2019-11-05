Garda appeal after cyclist dies following collision with lorry in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision incident that occurred on October 29 at approximately 12:20pm in the Shankill area of Paulstown, Kilkenny.

A male cyclist, 70s, collided with a parked lorry and was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in serious condition. The man has since passed away.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly any road users who may have camera footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Thomastown on 056 7754150 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

