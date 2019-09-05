14th annual Longford Vintage Club car run takes place this Sunday

The 14th annual Longford Vintage Club Ltd car run takes place this Sunday, September 8.



Registration and complimentary breakfast is from 10.30am at the Vintage Club's clubhouse in Connolly Barracks, Longford and the cars will depart at 12 noon.



Along the route, there will be lunch and presentation of awards to all participants.



Proof of insurance may be requested.



All are welcome and for further information contact 087 116 7630.