Mercedes-Benz flicks the switch on new EQ range

Mercedes-Benz has flicked the switch on EQ, the initials chosen to represent their move into the electric-powered vehicle sector.

Said to stand for ‘electric intelligence’, the Mercedes-Benz EQ name is derived from its brand values of ‘emotion’ and ‘intelligence’ – characteristics it says ‘encompass all key aspects for customer-focused electric mobility extending beyond the vehicle itself.’

Set to evolve into a comprehensive ‘electric mobility ecosystem’ of products, services, technologies and innovations – ranging from electric vehicles to fast charging systems, wall box charging points and home energy storage units – EQ will be the brand name under which all of these products and services will be bundled.

The first EQ model revealed to the public - which arrives in Ireland in Autumn 2019 – carries the model designation EQC.

A sporty, five-seat SUV coupé based on the GLC, EQC made its original appearance in public at the Paris Motor Show as a ‘close-to-production’ concept vehicle.

Customers switching-on the electric motoring can expect a second EQA model introduction scheduled for 2020 followed by a further eight new models by 2022.