Roscommon/Galway TD says Health and Safety review of N5 is an urgent priority

The continued level of accidents on the N5 National Primary Route has prompted calls for an urgent health and safety review of the roadway.

Expressing his frustration, Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy, said: “The total lack of health and safety plans in place at junctions on the main N5, namely Tarmonbarry, Scramogue,

Simpsons Cross, Tulsk and Frenchpark is shocking.”

