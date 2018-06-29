Traffic Alert: Road closure at Lisnamuck on N4 on Sunday to facilitate County Longford Agricultural Show & Country Fair

Longford County Council is advising that the Junction of L-1071-0/N4 at Lisnamuck be closed on Sunday, July 1 from 8am to 6pm to facilitate the County Longford Agricultural Show & Country Fair.

Diversions will be place and motorists are asked to heed to all signs and delays can be expected.

Details of Closure

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made and Order to close the roads described here under;

Purpose of Closure: To facilitate the County Longford Agricultural Show & Country Fair

Date of Closure: Sunday July 1, 2018

Hours of Closure: 8.00am to 6.00pm

Road for Closure: Junction of L-1071-0/N4 at Lisnamuck (Part). There will be no right turn at the junction

Diversion:

Ø Traffic from Dublin Rd Roundabout – Stay on N4 to Ballinalee Rd Roundabout and back to junction. Exit left onto the L-1071-0

Ø Traffic from L-1071-0 – Turn left onto N4 and proceed to Dublin Rd Roundabout

