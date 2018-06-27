Co Longford Show and Country Fair-showcasing the very best of rural life

They turned out in their droves to launch this year’s Co Longford Show and Country Fair in the Sin Bin at Longford Rugby Club last week.

And with a revival in agricultural shows across the country in recent years, this year’s Longford show guarantees one of the very best on offer in 2018.

The committee’s main aim, we were told, is to get everyone involved this year and to encourage young and old to visit the Longford Show & Country Fair 2018.

And if the itinerary for the day is anything to go by, then there sure is something for everyone to enjoy this July 1 in Lisnamuck.

The event comprises all the usual classes including horses, ponies, sheep and cattle as well as hosting the Co Longford Calf Championships 2018 alongside farm & garden produce, turf, vegetable & fruit, honey, eggs, cookery, jams & chutneys, flowers, country crafts & home industries, photography, special needs section and the much loved dog show!

Speaking during last week’s launch night, Secretary, Bernie Whyte said she was really excited about this year’s event and went even further when she pointed to the significance of agricultural shows to local communities.

She said it was great to see so many people involved in the show and spoke of the hard working committee that brings the whole event to fruition with each passing year.

She also added that the Co Longford Show boasted one of the best agricultural events in Ireland and among the main highlights on the day would be the exhibits.

The committee this year has pulled out all the stops too to provide enthusiasts with a family friendly show and have incorporated some wonderful family friendly entertainment into this year’s proceedings.

Plans are in place to hold lots of fields games for the children and there is a huge lineup of musicians and singers including Full Swing, Celtic Blondes, David Kiernan, Longford Gospel Choir and Seamus Farrell to mention but a few!

Meanwhile, Longford Show will host a huge variety of trade stands and a food village, and will provide a platform on which to celebrate the very best of rural life here in Co Longford.

Ms Whyte says this county has a lot to offer and the agricultural show affords an important opportunity for rural and urban dwellers to meet.

“The show also hosts some of the best exhibitors in the county; animals go on to win national competitions and it is a great opportunity for children too because it is an educational and fun day out,” Ms Whyte concluded.

See you all on Sunday!