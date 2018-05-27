Motoring Alert: Longford motorists can expect delays on  R194 at Ballinascraw, Ballinalee due to to road works

Longford County Council will be implementing a Stop/Go shuttle traffic management for surface dressing works on the R194 at Ballinascraw, Ballinalee on Monday, May 28.

The road will remain open but delays can be expected.

