New car registrations on the slide in Longford

New car registrations in Co Longford stand at 364 so far this year and that is slightly down on the same period last year when the figures stood at 405.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim 295 cars have been registered in 2018 and again that figure is also slightly down on 12 months ago when there was 351 registrations.

The official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new car registrations for the month of March were down 10.5% (17,796) when compared to March 2017 (19,890), while new car registrations year to date remain 5.5% (71,842), down on the same period last year (75,982).

“March has been a challenging trading month for our industry with snow days and two public holidays leading to shorter trading weeks, but we also had the Hire-drive deliveries at similar levels to last year to bolster registrations,” said SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan.

“Brexit, however, remains the dominant issue with used car imports up 9.5% for the first quarter while new car registrations are down by 5.5% over the same period.”

