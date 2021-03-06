WATCH: Irish Rail share footage of lorry ploughing through level crossing barrier causing delays

Irish Rail have shared footage of a lorry ploughing through a barrier at level crossing in Dublin on Friday.

The incident occurred at the level crossing at Coolmine station just after 9am this morning, causing significant delays to the Maynooth and Sligo services as a result.

Maynooth and Sligo line services resumed through Coolmine Level Crossing. Delays remain due to damage to level crossing by motorist earlier pic.twitter.com/riaj26HbMp — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) March 5, 2021

Irish Rail had to suspend rail services heading to Maynooth and Sligo after the lorry ploughed through the lowering barrier.

Sharing the video clip to Twitter, Irish Rail provided an update stating: "Maynooth and Sligo line services resumed through Coolmine Level Crossing.

"Delays remain due to damage to level crossing by motorist earlier."