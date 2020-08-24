Fake tax disc alert! Gardaí weren't fooled and seized the car

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Fake tax disc alert! Gardaí weren't fooled and seized the car

The forged disc

Naas Roads Policing Unit recently detected this forged tax disc on the windscreen of a car. 

At first glance, everything appears to be in order. 

But on closer inspection, you can see that the number '8' is actually a doctored '3'.

Gardaí said: "Leaving the artist with something to ponder on their walk home - it's a 3 not an 8!

The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act. 

Gardai said that court proceedings will follow on the charges. 