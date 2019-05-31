Audi sales event at Audi Athlone

Audi Ireland has announced details of the Audi 192 sales event, offering exceptional APR rates from as little as 2.9%.

These exclusive offers also include special edition Audi service plans making it more affordable than ever to drive an Audi with plans available from just €15.99 per month as well as a complementary €250 Audi genuine accessories offer.

The Audi 192 sales event takes place in Audi Athlone on the Dublin Road from now with offers available on vehicles registered before 31st of August.

AUDI Q5

With an APR of 2.9% the Audi Q5 model is available in 4 powerful, yet efficient TDI variants. The sporty SUV has a sculpturally flared singleframe grille with a solid frame which dominates its aerodynamically flat front end.

The spacious design of the model ensures space is not compromised by design. The Audi Q5 includes features such as Audi’s virtual cockpit included in the Technology Pack. The fully digital instrument cluster, with various display options, projects information directly in front of the driver via a large high-resolution monitor with richly detailed graphics.

AUDI A6

As part of the Audi 192 sales event the Audi A6 has an APR rate of 3.9% making the iconic model attainable for all. The Audi A6 boasts many of the refinements and innovations that have been so widely acclaimed in the latest Audi A8, the brands luxury flagship model. The Audi A6 contains upgrades from advanced mild hybrid drivetrains to sharper and more comfortable suspension options. The model also contains an exceptional new all-digital MMI touch response interface.

AUDI SERVICE PLANS

As part of the Audi 192 sales event, Audi is offering a host of service packages to suit individual customer needs. Monthly plans start as low as €15.99 per month and cover all services and scheduled maintenance* which includes pollen filters, air filter and brake fluid replacement with complementary €250 Audi genuine accessories vouchers on offer.

Audi service plans provide added protection that comes with only ever using genuine Audi parts, ensuring performance and durability. Plus, because all work is carried out to exacting Audi standards, customers protect the future value of their car with every service.

EXCLUSIVE E-TRON EXHIBITION

Throughout the Audi 192 sales event, motorists are invited into Audi dealerships to experience Audi’s first all-electric SUV – the Audi e-tron.

To highlight the ease of owning an electric vehicle, Audi dealerships will be showcasing the e-tron, providing information on how drivers can invest in an electric vehicle and also holding demonstrations to bring drivers up to speed with all things e-tron including charging options.