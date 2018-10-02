SEAT goes big with SEAT Tarraco

The new SEAT Tarraco is here. SEAT’s latest creation is named after the Mediterranean city of Tarragona, a historic, cultural centre with awe-inspiring architecture and a young and adventurous spirit.

This name was chosen by popular vote by the more than 140,000 enthusiasts who participated in the final phase of the #SEATseekingName competition.

The latest vehicle designed and developed at the SEAT factory in Martorell (Barcelona), and produced in Wolfsburg (Germany), marks the third instalment in the company’s SUV product offensive, and shows a glimpse of the future design language of the new SEAT models.

As the new flagship model of the brand, the Tarraco looks set to bring the company new customers, boost its brand image, and increase profits due to its high contribution margins.

The new Tarraco sits at the top of SEAT’s SUV family, as the bigger brother to both the Ateca and Arona, and mixes state-of-the-art technology, dynamic, agile handling, practicality and functionality with elegant and progressive design.

The Tarraco combines the many advantages of its larger dimensions to offer a vehicle that can take on all elements of modern life.

The new SUV blends the key attributes of every vehicle in the SEAT range: design and functionality, sportiness and comfort, accessibility and quality, and technology and emotion; but in a form factor that suits a wider variety of lifestyles.

The new SEAT Tarraco is designed for drivers who need the usefulness of a 5 or 7-seater, and the practicality of a higher driving position, but are conscious of a vehicle’s aesthetics. These drivers will appreciate the Tarraco’s balance between self-confidence and elegance; this balance is maintained across both available trim levels, SE and Xcellence.

As the SUV market continues to expand, the Tarraco will play a key role for SEAT when it is introduced at the beginning of 2019, strengthening the brand and aiding further growth at a time when the company’s sales are rising steadily already.