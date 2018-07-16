New Volunteer Driver Service for Longford cancer patients launched

The Irish Cancer Society launched the latest phase of its free patient transport service, the Volunteer Driver Service.

Thirty newly trained and Garda vetted volunteer drivers will collect cancer patients from their Longford homes and drive them to and from their chemotherapy appointments in Cavan General, Portiuncula Hospital and Tullamore Hospital.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the Midlands who would like to avail of the service can contact their hospital healthcare professional for referral.

Alternatively they can contact the Volunteer Driver Service team on 01 231 0522/ transport@irishcancer.ie or visit www.cancer.ie for more information.

Photo shows Brendan Conway, Theresa Neville and John Mumford, all from Longford, at the Irish Cancer Society's Volunteer Drivers day in Drogheda.