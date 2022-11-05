Search

05 Nov 2022

Longford's Backstage present Olivier Award nominated MÁM

Longford's Backstage present Olivier Award nominated MÁM

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

05 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

Backstage Theatre are inviting audiences to join them on an adventure out of the auditorium for an utterly unmissable production from the world renowned Teac Damsa and Michael Keegan-Dolan.

MÁM was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production in 2020 and was nominated for two UK National Dance Awards in 2021.

On Saturday & Sunday, November 12 and 13 Backstage teams up with Cavan Townhall to bring MÁM to a transformed Mullahoran GAA complex with state of the art seating to present this world class dance theatre as you've never seen it before.


MÁM follows on from the success in 2016 of Loch na hEala—his acclaimed reimagining of Swan Lake.
Teaċ Daṁsa’s distinct approach to creating MÁM has been documented by film-maker Pat Collins in his film The Dance (2021). It is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional, the local and universal.


It brings together the virtuoso, Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, the European classical, contemporary collective, s t a r g a z e, a young girl and twelve international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company.

Michael Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa have created another mythic yet timely production that acknowledges how life’s opposing tensions and contradictions can on occasion come together and find resolution.

Tickets for MÁM in Mullahoran (N39 YP49) on Saturday, November 12 & Sunday, November 13 are available on 043 3347888 and backstage.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media