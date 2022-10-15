An Garda Síochána centenary exhibition comes to County Longford

An exhibition celebrating the centenary of An Garda Síochána will open in Granard Community Library on Monday, October 17, at 7.30 pm. All are welcome to attend.
This is a joint-project by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council, and An Garda Síochána. It is as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.
The opening of the exhibition will include a talk by author and retired Chief Superintendent, John O’Brien.
The exhibition will cover the arrival of the Civic Guard in County Longford and some of its later history in the county. It will include some archives, artefacts and uniforms.
For further information, check out Longfordlibrary.ie or follow Longford Heritage and Archives on social media.
Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones has been assigned to to Garda National Community Engagement Bureau
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.