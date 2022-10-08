Longford saddened by death of highly respected Granard man T.P. Smith

The community of Granard was deeply saddened on Friday, September 30 when news emerged that highly respected funeral director and GAA enthusiast T.P. Smith had peacefully passed to his eternal reward at home surrounded by his family, in his 90th year.



Everyone knew Thomas Patrick Smith of Barrack Street fondly as T.P. and the large number of mourners at his Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Granard on Monday was testament to the high esteem in which he was held everywhere.



Deepest sympathy is extended to T.P.’s loving wife Mary, sons Bernard and Tomás, daughters Breda, Geraldine and Elaine, adoring grandchildren Ashling, Thomas, Michael, Kayla, Colm, Darren, Eimear, Mark, Ciara, Eoin, Brian, Emma, James, Ellen and Conor, brother Noel (New Zealand) sister-in-law Lena Reynolds, daughters-in-law Anne and Aileen, sons-in-law Shane and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours.



As a funeral director, T.P. treated everybody with the greatest respect and dignity and he carried out his duties with kindness, compassion and professionalism.



A helpful and sincere man, who greeted you with a friendly smile, T.P. was a great St Mary’s Granard stalwart and the club posted a lovely tribute to him.



“T.P. loved our club. He was a great supporter over a long number of years, from when he came to Granard from Mullagh, Cavan around 70 years ago.



“He got involved in the club shortly after his arrival in Granard and was one of our Treasurer’s from many years, with Peter Dale and then, Noel O’Connor.

“When we opened our current clubhouse with a display of club memorabilia, T.P. was in his element, reading and checking out the items on display.



“On the Friday evening of the display T.P. pointed to a club balance sheet (mid 60’s sheet) he had signed as treasurer.



“He said, ‘we were worried about dealing with that big amount of money at the time, now if someone brought home that amount in their wages for one week, they would be badly paid'.

“In 1966 the balance sheet T.P. signed was for £279. 5 shillings and 9 pence. His honesty, integrity and love of St Mary’s meant he was greatly valued as a club member for all these past years. Peter Dale was the person that got him involved in the club first, and it was a decision T.P. never regretted.

“When St Mary’s launched our club history in 2012, T.P. was among one of the first to buy the book in the clubhouse the night of the launch. He took the book to a quiet part of the room and sat down and started to look through it.



“Rogie Martin was also looking through the book at the same time and after a few minutes he went over to T.P. As the two men met, (each with a club history under the arm) they shook hands, nodded their heads at each other, and said nothing.



“Anyone witnessing this knew what the club and its history meant to both these men.

“T.P. was a President of St Mary’s for a long number of years and also a Trustee of the club for over 50 years as well. As a trustee he was always very willing to listen to any of the proposals the club brought to him.



“Any opinion he offered would always have been very well respected. He was also a great servant to the St Mary’s Parish Park Committee or the ‘Old Park’ as it is better known as.

“He was secretary and treasurer of that committee for a long number of years, only stepping down as treasurer this year.



“While T.P.’s loss to the club will be immense it will be nothing compared to that of his family.

“To his wife Mary, children Bernard, Breda, Geraldine Thomas and Elaine and his extended family all St Mary’s people offer our sincere sympathy to you and his extended family in this time of your great loss.”