Longford audience can ‘Selvage’ Friday evening from the ordinary

'Selvage' is the edge produced on woven fabric during manufacture that prevents it from unravelling. It's an unobtrusive thing until it's not there, when it's absence is sorely felt. A bit like theatre.



The difficulty the arts community experienced in the last couple of years has had a more profound affect in theatre that many other areas. For some reason audiences are not flocking to shows in the manner they did pre-pandemic.

There is an abundance of great theatre in Ireland and although audiences are still sparser than they before, there is a steady build in the number of people facing the fourth wall.



This week Backstage Theatre brings audiences a show that is sure to reward those who attend. Galway’s Brú Theatre's evocative, inventive show, Selvedge, merges puppetry and physical storytelling with a live music score by Anna Mullarkey.



First staged in 2020 it has clocked up rave reviews and two Irish Times Theatre Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Lighting.



Selvage tells the story of a young boy Joe, who suddenly finds himself alone after his beloved Granny is imprisoned. Joe must then find his own way, dodging a variety of perils along the way, all the time accompanied by his own anxiety which he must overcome in order to be reunited with his family.

Audiences can expect a very different night at the theatre, Selvage uses puppetry, mask, live electronic music and physical theatre performance to tell Joe’s story. Fun, inventive and invigorating, Selvage promises to bring audiences on a unique journey.



Selvage comes to Backstage Theatre on Friday, October 14 at 8pm. Tickets €16/€14 available on 0433347888 and backstage.ie