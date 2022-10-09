Granard to roll out red carpet for Longford's All-Ireland Fleadh winner

Button Accordion (15-18 agegroup) All-Ireland winner Aoibhinn Ni Loinsigh proudly holds her trophy at last week's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar
All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil winner Aoibhinn Ni Loinsigh is to be honoured at a civic ceremony in Granard in November.
The CCÉ, John Dungan member came out victorious in the U15-18 Button Accordion age group at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August in Mullingar.
The announcement was made at a meeting of Granard Municipal District last week on foot of a request from Cllr PJ Reilly.
The latter's motion was endorsed by Independent Cllr Turlough McGovern.
“She is a very talented girl,” he said.
“It's great to see Irish music coming back and we have our own Comhaltas in Granard and I certainly have no problem in seconding this.”
