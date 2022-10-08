Granard pedestrian crossing calls facing uphill task-Longford Councillor

The possibility of a third pedestrian crossing being introduced in Granard town to slow down traffic has been described as “highly unusual”.



Elected members of Granard Municipal District were informed last week that any moves to install a crossing outside the town's Sacred Heart Primary School would be for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) chiefs to decide on.



Area engineer David Coppinger said owing to the fact the proposed location was a national route, namely the N55, it would ultimately require the agreement of the State agency.

That came following calls from Independent Cllr Turlough McGovern who said intervention was needed to slow passing traffic especially at school pick up and drop off times.



Mr Coppinger replied, saying that while the council's roads design section would consult with TII, hopes of making Cllr McGovern's calls a reality were decidedly slim.



“There are already two pedestrian crossings on Barrack Street and the entrance to the school is approximately halfway from each, so it would be highly unusual to locate a third one there,” he said.