Mixed news for Longford Active Travel Scheme applications

Meet the candidate: Ballymahon Municipal District Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)
There was positive and not so favourable news delivered at last week's meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District over moves to secure funding for two footpaths.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Pat O'Toole tabled two motions at the local authority's September meeting for two footpath applications to be included in a State led scheme designed to boost the country's cycling and walking infrastructure.
Cllr O'Toole sought backing for an extension to a footpath along Ballymahon's Creevaghbeg Road while also looking for similar support for from Peter Hanley Motors in Terlicken to the Longford Bridge at Drinan.
Cllr O'Toole said he and former Area engineer Paul Newell had “looked at” the Creevaghbeg Road for possible Active Travel funding previously, adding its Terlicken counterpart was equally deserving of potential financial aid.
“A lot of people use this stretch of road and they park there in the evenings to walk or cycle the Grand Canal,” he said.
Despite the former St Christopher's boss receiving positive feedback to the Creevaghbeg route, Area engineer Brian McNeela said the latter application fell short of the National Transport Authority's “general criteria” for funding.
It's now anticipated the route will be considered for funding under next year's Longford County Council Roads Programme.
