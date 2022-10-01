Search

01 Oct 2022

Mixed news for Longford Active Travel Scheme applications

Meet the candidate: Ballymahon Municipal District Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Meet the candidate: Ballymahon Municipal District Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

01 Oct 2022 11:04 AM

There was positive and not so favourable news delivered at last week's meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District over moves to secure funding for two footpaths.


Fianna Fáil Cllr Pat O'Toole tabled two motions at the local authority's September meeting for two footpath applications to be included in a State led scheme designed to boost the country's cycling and walking infrastructure.


Cllr O'Toole sought backing for an extension to a footpath along Ballymahon's Creevaghbeg Road while also looking for similar support for from Peter Hanley Motors in Terlicken to the Longford Bridge at Drinan.


Cllr O'Toole said he and former Area engineer Paul Newell had “looked at” the Creevaghbeg Road for possible Active Travel funding previously, adding its Terlicken counterpart was equally deserving of potential financial aid.


“A lot of people use this stretch of road and they park there in the evenings to walk or cycle the Grand Canal,” he said.


Despite the former St Christopher's boss receiving positive feedback to the Creevaghbeg route, Area engineer Brian McNeela said the latter application fell short of the National Transport Authority's “general criteria” for funding.


It's now anticipated the route will be considered for funding under next year's Longford County Council Roads Programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media