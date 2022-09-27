An exhibition celebrating the centenary of An Garda Síochána in Longford will open in Longford Library at 7.30pm on Thursday, 29 September.

The exhibition is organised by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services and An Garda Síochána.



It is part of the Decade of Centenaries programme.

The opening event of the exhibition takes place 100 years after the arrival of the first Civic Guards (later renamed An Garda Síochána in 1923) in Longford and Granard.



There will be contributions from historian Dr Paul Hughes and author and retired Chief Superintendent John O’Brien.



The exhibition covers the period of the arrival of the Civic Guard into the county, as well as some of its later history within County Longford. It will include several archives, artefacts and uniforms.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern encouraged people to attend.



“This is an important and valuable opportunity for us all to learn more about the history of An Garda Síochána and its place within County Longford. I also would like to congratulate the force on this important occasion in its history.”



Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said, “Longford County Council, through the work of our Library, Heritage and Archives Services, is delighted to be associated with the celebration of the centenary of the Gardaí and this excellent exhibition.”



An Garda Síochána Superintendent Seamus Boyle stressed the importance of this celebration for the force. “A centenary is a huge milestone in the life on any organisation, and we are very proud to be marking it. It is a time for us to reflect on An Garda Síochána and how it has changed as part of a changing society since 1922.”



The exhibition will remain in Longford Library until October 13 and will then move to Granard Community Library.

For further information, check out Longfordlibrary.ie or follow Longford Heritage and Archives on social media.