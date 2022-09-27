Search

27 Sept 2022

World Ploughing comes home!

Evan Lyons enjoys The National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska last week

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

27 Sept 2022 9:01 AM

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D. has welcomed competitors from across the globe who took part in the World Ploughing Contest last week.


The National Ploughing Championships took place in Ratheniska, Co Laois from September 20th to 22nd with over 300,000 people attending.


As well as the National Ploughing Championships, the World Ploughing Contest will took place in Co. Laois last week. Competitors from over 25 different countries including India, Uganda, Ghana, New Zealand and Germany took part.


The World Ploughing Contest was due to take place in Russia this year. However, due to the invasion of Ukraine, a new host country had to be found. The National Ploughing Association (NPA) took on the challenge of staging of the World Contest at short notice.


Minister McConalogue paid tribute to the NPA for ensuring that the 67th running of the competition could take place.


"I commend the work of Anna May and Anna Marie McHugh for acting swiftly to ensure the World Ploughing Contest could take place by bringing them to Ireland. It has been a huge logistical challenge putting it all in place."

