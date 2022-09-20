‘Clonfin’ to be screened in Edgeworthstown library

Clonfin film volunteers...Clonfin, a documentary film about the Clonfin ambush of 1921, will be screened at Edgeworthstown Community Library on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm
Clonfin, a documentary film about the Clonfin ambush of 1921, will be screened at Edgeworthstown Community Library on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm.
All are welcome to attend.
The documentary was produced by local company Harp Media, founded and owned by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney.
It was commissioned by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council.
It is a Decade of Centenaries project.
The documentary tells the story of the Clonfin ambush of 1921.
This is done through a combination of interviews with historians and relatives of those, archival footage and dramatic reconstructions.
Professor Marie Coleman of Queen’s University Belfast, an expert on County Longford in the revolutionary period, was the historical advisor on the project.
Dr Mel Farrell (Royal Irish Academy) and Professor Diarmaid Ferriter (UCD) were also contributors to the project.
Clonfin film volunteers...Clonfin, a documentary film about the Clonfin ambush of 1921, will be screened at Edgeworthstown Community Library on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm
Ania, Timothy, Julia, Victoria and Little Eva told their story on the Humans of Longford Facebook page
The Glennon sisters Hannah and Megan (Clonguish) battle for possession with Funmi Talabi (Mostrim). Action from the Ladies SFC semi-final on Sunday last Photo: Syl Healy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.