Packed programme of events for Culture Night

With a programme that spans every aspect of culture from music to film, language to literature Longford's Culture Night programme has a depth that will ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy on Friday, 23 September.



All events and activities are free and celebrate culture, creativity and the arts. Over 20 events are set to take place across County Longford. Venues new and old will throw open their doors for the night that emphasises the “culture for all” ideal.



Following on from the massive success of the African Carnival Event in 2021, the Longford African Network is presenting the African Irish Carnival for Culture Night 2022. This event will include up-and-coming Edgeworthstown-based trad-rock band, 4 Degrees West and Daddy Showkey and his band, originally from Lagos, Nigeria. The event will take place in the former discotheque ‘Blazers’ in the heart of Longford town.



To the south of the county the Festival of Culture in Ballymahon is a two-day celebration of the many cultures we have in our community. Showcasing various arts, music, food, and dance from around the world it brings people together in harmony through participation and engagement with the arts. The events take place at Bridgeways FRC main Hall, St. Matthews Church Skelly’s Bar. It commences with a concert in St Matthew’s Church with Bridgeways Voices Choir followed by the classical quartet Simply Strings.



The Pop Up Gaeltacht in The Haggard, Ballyduff where three provinces meet will be a celebration of our traditions and culture. Its aim is to encourage the practice of Irish Speaking through activity, creativity and collaboration.



One innovative event will take place in the new CoWorx building in Edgesworthtown. Together with GrowRemote, Culture Night 2022 hosts a gathering of all cuisines from all of the different ethnicities, religions and traditions that make up our diverse community. There will be opportunities to taste food and delicacies from people of African heritage, Brazilian, Argentinian, Hungarian, Polish, Asian and more.



Phil Atkinson, one of Ireland’s leading airbrush and street artists, will open up his Granard studio to visitors to show how he reeates his art.

Performance artist Shane Kennedy, pays tribute to Bob Dylan, his work and all the artists he’s inspired through Song, Poetry and Visual Art as part of Culture Night 2022 in The Bottleneck Bar, Market Square, Townparks.



Culture Night or Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today. It aims to connect people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement.



Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern encouraged everyone to get involved in Culture Night 2022: “It's great to welcome Culture Night 2022 to Longford. I know all involved, including Longford County Council’s Arts Office, have been busy organising many great events to take place on Friday, September 23. Make sure to see what is happening and go along and enjoy some free cultural events.”



Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “The Council proudly supports Culture Night as a great evening of local culture and creativity. All events are free, with something on offer for everyone.”



For further information on Longford Culture Night is available on CultureNight.ie or by following Culture Night on social media.