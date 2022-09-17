Upgrade works on Longford remote working hubs

Workhas been completed on the upgrade of four of the county’s eight Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) and on the new co:worx digital hub in Edgeworthstown.



The upgrade work, which was funded by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, as part of the Connected Hubs Call, enhances the facilities already on offer at Abbeyshrule, Moydow, Mullinalaghta, Moyne and Edgeworthstown with improved equipment, additional functionality, and more privacy.



Over €234 thousand (€234,677.84) was allocated to the work under the Connected Hubs Call in July 2021. This aimed to add additional capacity to the existing remote working infrastructure in Ireland by upgrading existing hubs and BCPs.



Additional funding of €119,993.15 was announced in June under the Connected Hubs Call 2022. This will further enhance the facilities at Abbeyshrule Airfield, Latin School Community Centre in Moyne, and Moydow Community Centre, as well as at Ardagh Hub.



The Connected Hubs Call was designed to support and complement the development of a National Hub Network which is a key action of the Rural Development Policy ‘Our Rural Future’ and the National Remote Working Strategy ‘Making Remote Work’.



The BCPs at Abbeyshrule Airfield, Moydow Community Centre, Mullinalaghta Community Centre, and the Latin School Community Centre in Moyne have been upgraded to a very high standard. Both Abbeyshrule Airfield and the Latin School Community Centre in Moyne have been completely renovated including restructuring, installation, electrics, and heating system.



They now provide additional functionality for example, individual office space and privacy booths as well as an improved equipment offering. This includes items like docking stations, dual monitor webcams, headsets etc. Overall, the BCPs provide a variety of spaces for hire at a minimal rate, to suit all needs. They include hot desks, coworking and training facilities for residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs and can also offer office space to start-up entrepreneurs.



This funding was also used to improve facilities on offer at the new co:worx Edgeworthstown digital and remote working hub, which opened 31 March. It included the purchase of elements such as podcasting equipment, digital screens and furniture.



All these upgrades will offer people in Longford a better work-life balance through the availability of high-quality office space in their local communities, helping people to live, work and participate locally.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern welcomed the completion of upgrade work. “I want to pay tribute to Minister Humphreys, her Department of Rural and Community Development and especially our IT and Regeneration Departments here at Longford County Council and more importantly the local BCP committees, for the very quick turnaround on putting this funding to such great use. We also welcome the additional funding announced earlier this year, with this work already well underway to further enhance remote working hubs in Longford. These hubs positively impact community life and our local economy.”

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “Longford has been a leading light in making remote working hubs an operational reality in rural Ireland and this development brings that one step further again with these facility upgrades already proving popular in our BCPs.



There have been over 2157 guests using this service this year so far, with 80% of those returning, regular users.”



For more information on booking a workspace, visit Longfordcoco.ie and follow Longford County Council on social media for the latest updates.