Search

12 Sept 2022

Longford National school make charity presentation

Longford National school make charity presentation

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

12 Sept 2022 11:03 AM

Pupils from St Joseph's National School in Longford have only just returned to the classroom, but they are already making a difference in developing countries.

Sixth class students presented a cheque, raised as part of a school fundraiser run in June, to a local GOAL representative.

John O’Shea founded GOAL in 1977 when he experienced first hand the plight of street children in Kolkata (Calcutta). Since then GOAL has responded to almost all of the world’s major humanitarian crises since, working with vulnerable communities in more than 60 countries.

GOAL’s purpose is to save lives and empower communities to develop resilience and greater control over their lives and livelihoods.

The St Joseph's National School student's fundraiser is in keeping with the school's misson to provide a holistic education for all pupils in developing the social, personal, spiritual, academic and aesthetic aspect of the child.

The Sixth Class students along with their Principal, Orla Egan, and Deputy Principal, Ann Harte, presented the cheque for €650 to Tiernan Dolan from GOAL.

The money raised was the proceeds from the non-uniform day which took place last June. Tiernan thanked students and staff for their generous contribution. The money will be put towards a children's project supported by GOAL.

Tiernan also visited pupils from the school's three Sixth Classes and talked about the work undertaken by GOAL in developing countries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media