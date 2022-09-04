Search

04 Sept 2022

IFA Sheep Chairman critical of sheep factories & Minister for Agriculture

McConalogue is told Mica redress scheme could be published before Christmas

Charlie McConalogue TD

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

04 Sept 2022 9:03 AM

IFA Sheep Chairman Kevin Comiskey has called out the lack of meaningful and direct support for sheep farmers from the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and the sheep processing factories.


He was reacting to the latest attempts by factories to drop lamb prices at a critical time for the sector.

IFA highlighted directly to the Minister and the factories earlier this year the importance of direct supports for sheep farmers and strong lamb prices to maintain our production systems and ensure the orderly marketing of lambs throughout the year given the production costs farmers are exposed to.
“The Minister has not yet come forward with a targeted payment for sheep farmers to support the orderly feeding and finishing of lambs, which is certainly contributing to the increase in numbers of under finished lambs presented to factories,” he said.


Kevin Comiskey said the sheep factories are not without blame. “Their failure to provide strong and meaningful prices to farmers as a signal to invest in the orderly finishing of lambs is also a critical factor, while continuing to import live lambs and carcase lamb.”


The IFA Sheep Chairman said prices in the UK have started to rebound, and critically in the key French market, prices continue at over €8.00/kg. This must be reflected in prices for lamb offered by factories.


Kevin Comiskey has called on the Minister to come forward as a matter of urgency with targeted payments to sheep farmers to offset the increased production costs on farms and ensure confidence is restored to the sector to underpin the very important store trade for sheep farmers.
“Farmers should sell hard, while conscious of lower kill out weights and under fleshed lambs to take back control of the supply demand balance and maximise returns.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media