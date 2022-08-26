Search

26 Aug 2022

Lucky Longford winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

26 Aug 2022 6:08 PM

It's a lucky Friday for one Longford resident with the announcement of the Prize Bond winners. This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number AV 205464 held in County Longford. The lucky bond was purchased in 1993.

There were over 4,616 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €294,750.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Founded in 1957, the Prize Bonds draw is Ireland’s longest running prize draw. The unit price of a Prize Bond is €6.25 with a minimum purchase of four units, at a total cost of €25.

Prize Bond draws are held every Friday. There is a €250,000 Prize awarded on the last Friday of every March, June, September and December. A top prize of €50,000 is awarded in every other weekly draw.

Prize Bonds are an integral part of the wider range of Ireland State Savings products offered to retail customers by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). The scheme is operated by the Prize Bond Company on behalf of the NTMA.

While the Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between An Post and FEXCO all money is placed directly with the Irish Government under the management of the NTMA.

Prize Bonds money form part of Ireland’s National Debt. Repayment of all Prize Bonds money, together with the payment of prizes, is a direct unconditional obligation of the Government.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.

