PICTURES | Fun and happy faces all round as Longford crowds savour return of Colmcille Ploughing & Heritage Day

There was a healthy turnout last week as rural living took centre stage in north Longford with the long awaited return of Colmcille's Ploughing and Heritage Day.
Photographer Shelley Corcoran was there to capture plenty of local faces on what proved to be one of the event's most successful gatherings to date.
Longford’s Joe Fox stepped down as National Community Games Deputy President recently and he is pictured accepting a presentation from National President Gerry McGuinness
A south Longford nursing home was found to be non compliant in just two out of over a dozen regulatory categories, a new report has found
HER Outdoors Week in Longford took place from August 8 until August 14. During this week all women had the opportunity to venture outside and partake in a new activity
