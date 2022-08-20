PICTURES | DJ Ollie spins the tunes and gets Longford bopping at Golden Oldies Disco Show in Eddie Valentine's 

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Well known Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) made a welcome return to the county recently and took the opportunity to spin some disks at Valentines during the fine spell of weather.
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs of revellers at the Golden Oldies Disco Show in Eddie Valentine's captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
