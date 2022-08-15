Permission granted for Longford gas installation

Longford County Council planners have granted permission for a gas storage unit in Cloonbalt.
Gas Networks Ireland made the application to progress with the installation of an Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Safety Installation in a caged enclosure servicing the existing LPG storage installation with all ancillary services and associated site works at Ash Lawns, Cloonbalt, Longford.
The initial report by the planning officer noted that the proposed development is within the study area for the N4 Mullingar to Longford (Rooskey) Scheme, but there is no objection the to the development. The planner requested further information.When that information was provide the planner granted permission subject to four conditions.
The first was that the development is carried out in accordance with the submitted plans, adherence to Irish Water separation standards, the restoration of the site if the installations is removed and that any surface water is appropriately dealt with.
