Many events in Longford to celebrate Heritage Week 2022

Heritage Week 2022, which celebrates County Longford’s built, natural and cultural heritage, takes place from Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 21.



Events take place throughout the county, including in Drumlish, Edgeworthstown, Granard, Kenagh, Longford Town and Newtownforbes.



Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre, Kenagh hosts a Children’s Recitation Competition on Saturday, August 13 and an event on the Prophecies of Colmcille on Sunday, August 14. An evening celebrating the local arts scene, including traditional music and storytelling, will take place at the centre on Friday, August 19.



On Sunday, August 21, a joint-event with Scéalta Beo will feature a unique retelling of the legend of the Wooing of Étain. This event begins at the Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre, with the finale at the Corlea Trackway.



At Knights and Conquests Visitor Centre, Granard, Norman People returns on Sunday, August 14. It includes re-enactments from The Horsemen of Éire troupe which will bring history to life. Michael Collins Commemoration takes place on Sunday, August 21. It will include an exhibition of rarely-seen letters and a restored 1916 Ford Model T used by Collins on his visits to County Longford.



Longford Library is hosting a series of talks, including From Marching Bands to Showbands – Exploring Longford’s musical history with historian Adrian Roche on Monday, August 15.



Edgeworthstown Community Library will be the setting for the unveiling of the Táin Tapestry on Tuesday, August 16. This Creative Ireland inter-county collaborative, community arts project created five tapestries to depict the epic Táin Bó Cualigne. The Longford panel was created with Catherine Grey and the Willow Quilters. The Willow Quilters will also host an exhibition of their craftwork in Edgeworthstown Community Library throughout August.



Maria Edgeworth Centre, Edgeworthstown hosts a talk on Caring for our Community Through Biodiversity on Thursday, August 18. On The Green, an all-day workshop on Sustainable Gardening with Aoife Munn will be held on Friday, August 19. On The Green also, the launch of Chasing Shadows, a collection of works from posts across Ireland and coordinated by Shelley Corcoran and edited by Noel Monahan, on August 19.



Celebrations of spiritual heritage will take place at the site of the former Church of Ireland in Drumlish, an Ecumenical Service will take place on Wednesday, August 17. St Paul’s Church, Newtownforbes will host a musical recital on Thursday, August 18 and an open-afternoon will be hosted by Corboy Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 21.



Rural heritage is celebrated with events at Granard Buttermarket on August 20 and 21. Colmcille Ploughing and Heritage Day also returns on August 21.

Still Voices Short Film Festival will team up with Longford County Council’s Oifigeach Gaeilge to host a short-film evening.



For further information, including booking information for Heritage Week 2022 in County Longford, visit Heritageweek.ie and the Heritage Week section of Longfordlibrary.ie.