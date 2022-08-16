Longford launch campaign tackling gum litter

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern officially launched the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) gum litter education campaign for County Longford in The Mall as people are urged to ‘Bin It!’.

The launch is part of a national campaign promoting greater gum litter awareness.

The initiative will run for a fifth cycle until 2025. It comes on the back of a 70% reduction in gum litter since the programme first began in 2007.

However, with only 27% claiming to have never dropped gum, there is a continued importance on awareness and behavioural change regarding gum litter.

The programme will see the GLT continue to work with Longford County Council to promote greater gum litter awareness and education programmes, through the GLT annual roadshow.

To date, the campaign has engaged with over 30 local authorities across the country, hosting awareness initiatives and localised launch events and providing materials to promote community-led action on gum litter.

The roadshow will continue traveling throughout the country in July and August.

Speaking at the launch, Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern talked about the importance of continued awareness around gum litter. “While so many positive results have been seen regarding gum litter, including a significant change in people’s attitude and actions, it is important to not sit back.

“Instead, we must continue with great campaigns such as this until everyone disposes of their chewing gum correctly and make gum litter a thing of the past.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon agreed. “Longford County Council is delighted to welcome the Gum Litter Taskforce to the county.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Taskforce to promote greater gum litter awareness throughout County Longford for the betterment of all our local communities.”

For further information on the campaign, follow Longford County Council on social media.