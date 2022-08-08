Longford farm leaders call for supports in wake of climate deal

Other sectors of the local agricultural industry need to be supported if the Government's demand for a 25 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector by 2030 is to be realised.



That's what Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy outlined this week as debate surrounding the State's carbon emissions deal continued.



The Ballinalee postmaster also revealed it was his believed the 25 per cent reduction which was rubberstamped last Thursday could hav e been capped at a lower rate.

“I think it is too high,” he said.

“I thought 22 per cent was high too.

“It (agreeing a deal) was always going to be a challenge and what we need now is schemes to be brought in that protect farming incomes and the family farm.”



As part of a three strong sub group within the Fine Gael parliamentary party alongside MEP Colm Markey and Senator Tim Lombard, the former Longford county councillor has been working behind the scenes on a series of measures for farmers and the industry as a whole.



One of those surrounds forestry and trying to incentivise more people to get involved in an industry he believes is in need of serious reform.



“We need to look at premiums and the frontloading of premiums to so that the landowner can get the benefit of an area rather than wait the full 35 years for maturity,” he said.

Other possibilites, Senator Carrigy hinted at were providing grants for farmers to erect solar panels on sheds, the introduction of anaerobic digestors and the mooted rollout of a Microgeneration Support Scheme (MSS).