31 Jul 2022

Man on assault charge to learn fate

31 Jul 2022 9:05 AM

A man accused of assault and obstructing two gardaí during the course of their duty has been told he will have to wait until September to find out whether his case can be discharged at District Court level.


Jonathan Seagrave (49), 28 Templemichael Glebe, Longford, came before a sitting of Longford District Court last week accused of a section 2 assault and impeding Gardaí Lorraine Shiel and John Fitzmaurice on May 29, 2022.


Sgt Enda Daly said a file was “nearing completion” for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), adding directions as to the course of the case would not likely be known until September.


Solicitor for Mr Seagrave, Jack Donoghue said his client was agreeable to a short adjournment.


Judge Bernadette Owens consequently put proceedings back to a sitting of Longford District Court on September 27.

