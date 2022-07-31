Search

31 Jul 2022

Council approve new LCDC member

Cllr Turlough McGovern

New Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

31 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Longford County Council approved a new member to Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) at the July meeting of the authority.


Members approved the appointment of Deirdre Orme, nominee of the County Longford Tourism Committee to replace Bartle D’Arcy as a member of Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).


Barbara Heslin, Director of Services for Community and Enterprise brought the proposal to the chamber with Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern proposing the nomination and Cllr Colm Murray (FG) seconding it.


The LCDC is a committee of the Council with the role of developing, co-ordinating and implementing community development. The primary work of the LCDC is achieved through initiatives like Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), Community Activities Fund (CAF), Healthy Ireland (HI), Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme (SECGS), Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) and Rural Development Programme (LEADER).


The membership comprise a range of statutory and non-statutory socio-economic partners drawn from the Councils administrative area. The LCDC membership includes a balance between public and private interests, while also facilitating an appropriate mix across the broad range of sectors across the county.

