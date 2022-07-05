Search

05 Jul 2022

New Longford Westmeath Carer Support Centre

Family Carers Ireland Mullingar Support Centre Opening

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

05 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

Family Carers Ireland’s new Longford Westmeath Carer Support Centre on Castle Street in Mullingar was officially opened last Thursday by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler.
The centre will offer services to fam­ily carers across Westmeath and Longford including information and advocacy regarding their rights and entitlements; training and workshops; support in accessing respite; group meetings and social events to help combat isolation; advice on care planning and crisis support.
Through its national network of carer support centres and National Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24, Family Carers Ireland supports the 500,000+ people in Ireland who provide care for loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges, or addiction.
Paul Farrell, Family Carers Ireland Longford Westmeath Carer Supports Manager, said the centre 'will be a welcoming space for family carers, and we are looking forward to resuming face-to-face activities including our peer support groups and social events which allow family carers to connect with others who understand their role'.
Minister of State Mary Butler TD said she recognised the important role that family carers play in the provision of care in Ireland. “Family carers are the backbone of care provision in our country and care for the most vulnerable in our society.”
Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy said: The past two years have been extraordinarily challenging, and I want to pay tribute to the carers across Longford and Westmeath who are the backbone of the community, providing care for the most vulnerable our society. Often the care and support by family carers goes unseen but it is very much appreciated, and I hope this centre will enable them to connect with each other, share knowledge, and seek support as they need.”

