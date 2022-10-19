Fiver flutter yields lotto luck for Longford punter
A punter in County Longford received an eye-catching boost to their finances this week when a Lotto flutter paid off in the best way possible.
The anonymous customer popped into a BoyleSports shop in the county to place a simple €5 bet on three numbers coming out in the main EuroMillions draw on Tuesday evening.
They opted for numbers 3, 5 and 42 and needed all three to drop out to bag the money. But their luck was in as all three rolled out of the machine seeing odds of 1,500/1 conquered instantly.
When their stake was returned along with the winnings, it saw them walk away from the shop with a grand total of €7,505.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our County Longford customer on their modest €5 investment which ended up costing us dearly. Their ambition deserves all the rewards and we hope they have a good time spending their winnings.”
